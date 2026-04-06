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Home / Amritsar / Look towards Panth, not govt: Panthic leaders to Akal Takht

Look towards Panth, not govt: Panthic leaders to Akal Takht

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:18 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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The Akal Takht. File photo
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Panthic leaders gathered at a seminar organised by Dal Khalsa at Rayya near here on Sunday to unanimously submit to Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj to look towards the Panth, not the government for dealing with the increasing incidents of sacrilege.

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A resolution passed unanimously at the seminar read: “We appeal to the Akal Takht Jathedar to take steps and actions to prepare the Khalsa Panth to responsibly and boldly face and respond to such challenges as per Sikh ‘jujharoo’ traditions, rather than leaning before the government to frame any new law.”

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“We unequivocally say the community, in its wisdom, would devise systems to deal with this growing menace,” read another resolution.

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SAD (Amritsar) working president Eman Singh Mann said: “Before going for a new law, let the government first show its resolve and grit, and deal with such previous incidents, which still remain unresolved, with the utmost urgency by using the existing laws in letter and spirit.”

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