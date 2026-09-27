DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Looking at city from a traveller’s perspective on World Tourism Day

Looking at city from a traveller’s perspective on World Tourism Day

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists during a heritage walk in Amritsar. Tour operators have been calling for a policy linking tourism with economic sustainability.
Advertisement

Amritsar is on the bucket list of almost every traveller. Be it the Golden Temple, food, hospitality or the city’s layered history, the deeper you dig, the more you want to explore.

Offering a rare rural-urban connect close to the International Border, Amritsar is a city where faith, history, heritage, food and culture come together.

Advertisement

Its story stretches from the Sikh Empire and the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh to the colonial period, the freedom struggle and the trauma of Partition. Yet, much of this rich tourism potential remains underdeveloped.

Advertisement

Stakeholders from Amritsar’s tourism and hospitality industry have long been seeking a policy based blueprint on expanding and building on its potential multi-day international destination on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A concrete tourism strategy linking tourism with jobs and economic sustainability has remained elusive for years now.

Advertisement

“With the Golden Temple being the centerpiece, visitors can also explore the historic old city, heritage buildings, traditional bazaars and religious sites,” said Gurinder Singh Johal, chairman, Indian Association of Tour Operators, in Amritsar.

“Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum offer powerful windows into India’s modern history, while the city’s food culture provides another unique attraction. Amritsari kulcha, lassi, chole and other Punjabi delicacies have already become famous far beyond Punjab. With organised food walks, culinary experiences and traditional cooking programmes, food itself could become an important part of the city’s tourism product. The problem is that tourism should be planned around circuits and experiences rather than individual monuments,” Johal, said. He has been curating heritage tours in city for international travellers. “Villages around Amritsar can introduce visitors to a very different Punjab — its farms, traditional homes, local cuisine, handicrafts, festivals and rural life. A visitor could begin the morning at the Golden Temple and spend the afternoon experiencing the village life,” he added.

“Such experiences will not only enrich a tourist’s journey, but also supplement income of farmers, artisans, guides and small entrepreneurs. International tourists increasingly seek experiences rather than merely sightseeing. They want history, culture, food, authenticity, local interaction and stories. Amritsar possesses all of these,” shares Gagandeep Khairah, who runs farm stays.

“What is needed is a sustained tourism strategy. The success of tourism should be measured by the opportunities it creates for locals,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts