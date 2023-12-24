Looking back 2023: Cops grapple with challenges as Amritsar’s crime graph goes up considerably

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 23

The Punjab Police was left grappling with unprecedented challenges this year with holy city, including the urban as well as the rural areas, witnessing some unsavory incidents. Some of them would remain etched in the memory of residents for a long time.

The year 2023 was marked by record seizure of drugs, nailing gangsters, busting interstate arms and drug smugglers gangs. The year also witnessed some gruesome crimes that included brutal murders and daring robberies.

The police faced a few controversies. Some officials even got transferred from the city in the aftermath.

'Waris Punjab De' activists clash with police in Ajnala

The year started with the Ajnala clash when self-styled preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit head Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station along with vehicle carrying the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib for getting their their supporter Lovepreet Toofan, booked on the murder bid charge, released.

The incident left several policemen including SP Jugraj Singh injured. At that time, the police had to bow to Amritpal’s demands. Later, the police launched a massive operation to nab Amritpal and his supporters who escaped from Jalandhar. The operation culminated with his arrest in Moga.

The police slapped National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal and his supporters who were shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. During the massive manhunt, Punjab remained tense and Internet services remained suspended for several days.

Low intensity blasts in Heritage Street

Three back to back low intensity blasts in Heritage Street and the Galliara around the Golden Temple shook the Punjab Police. The incident kept the police on toes for several days till five persons, including a newly-wed couple, was arrested from a shrine complex for carrying out the blasts. Senior police officials, including Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab Police, supervised the probe

Armed persons open fire at BJP leader

A BJP leader Balwinder Gill was shot at by armed persons in the Jandiala Guru area in April this year. Initially, it was thought to be a targeted attempt to murder. Later, it turned out to be a case of personal enmity.

Former Deputy Chief Minister held by VB

Another instance that hit the headlines was arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) after he was booked by the agency in an alleged disproportionate assets case. He was released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Rs 22 lakh looted from bank in Rani Ka Bagh

A broad daylight dacoity rocked the city when two unknown armed miscreant looted Rs 22 lakh from a bank in the Rani Ka Bagh area in February this year. Days later, another branch of a bank was looted in Chogawan, but robbers managed to take away only Rs 17,000 from cashier.

Video of policemen partying with gangster goes viral

The police also faced some controversies during the year. The prominent one was after a video went viral in social media in which several cops were seen partying and singing with alleged notorious bookie and gangster Kamal Bori.

Controversy erupts over money seized in racket

Another controversy erupted after the city police busted a gambling racket in which 21 persons were arrested and Rs 41 lakh recovered from a farm house. The incident became the talk of the town. It was alleged that the amount seized was much higher. A three-member SIT headed by an AIG rank officer was formed to probe the incident.

Four murdered in Jandiala Guru

The Jandiala Guru area in the rural belt witnessed four murders in the past couple of months. The victims were killed by gangsters in gang rivalry. Several suspects were arrested by the police in the four cases. One of the suspects Amritpal Singh, aka Amri, was shot dead in an encounter three days ago. He had shot at a cop while attempting to flee when a police team took them to a spot for the recovery of the contraband.

