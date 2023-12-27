Looking back 2023: ISBT roads in state of complete negligence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

There has been no change in the condition of internal roads of the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra ISBT and the stretches connecting them with the external roads during this year. These roads were in a pathetic condition.

Even as no new bus was added to the fleet of about 200 state-run buses in the district, about 15 of them were put out of service for having outlived their utility. The upper layer of stretches inside the ISBT had long come off and no attempt was made to repair them this year. Similar was the case with approach roads administered by the Municipal Corporation.

Immense pressure exerted by heavy passenger transport vehicles as well as private vehicles undoubtedly cause tear and wear on public roads. On a daily average, around 1,700 trips are made at the ISBT. These trips were made by 850 buses (52-seater), 500 state-run buses and 350 mini-buses.

The deplorable condition of toilet seats and covering of some manholes continue to be a prominent issue which remained unaddressed this year. Protests by contractual staff stretched over the year, disrupting the operation of bus service and causing inconvenience to people.

A landmark development this year remained the handing over of operation and maintenance of the ISBT for the next five year to a private company.

Maninder Singh, Station Superintendent of Amritsar Depot-I, which looks after the ISBT, said the matter of re-laying the road was with the PWD and they are likely to float a tender of Rs 1.30 crore for its internal roads. He said that concrete, instead of bitumen road, will be laid this time to ensure its longevity.