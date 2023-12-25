 Looking back 2023: Rail track blockades cause losses to Rlys, vendors : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  • Looking back 2023: Rail track blockades cause losses to Rlys, vendors

Looking back 2023: Rail track blockades cause losses to Rlys, vendors

Looking back 2023: Rail track blockades cause losses to Rlys, vendors

The train traffic is yet to return to its previous level at the railway station in Amritsar. File



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

Though no new train was added to around 161-year-old Amritsar railway station this year, frequent rail line blockades caused losses not only to the Railways, but also to those who depend upon trains to eke out a living.

Different farmer organisations blocked rail tracks in January, April, May and November this year.

Though the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic were eased long ago, the train traffic at the local railway station did not return to its previous level.

58 trains ply against 130 from station

Around 130 trains used to ply daily from the Amritsar railway station before March 2019. Now, their daily count has come down to 58. At present, at least 12 trains are temporarily held up due to thick cover of fog in the northern region.

Low footfall of daily passengers

Similarly, the daily footfall of passengers at the station has not returned to the pre-Covid period count when it was all time high. This has affected vendors at the railway station.

Rly station classified under A category

The Amritsar railway station was classified under the category A railway station as it used to witness a footfall of around 50,000 people, including 20,000 passengers every day, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Railway stations are divided in A, B, C, D, E and F categories after evaluating various parameters.

Ceiling plaster in waiting hall falls

A portion of the ceiling plaster at the railway station’s general waiting hall came off in November during its reconstruction in 2019. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but the Railways incurred financial losses as electric lightings, ceiling fans and other objects got damaged.

Rail coach restaurant yet to start functioning

Scheduled to commence operations from May 5, the rail coach restaurant at the local railway station remains a non-starter. A scrapped AC coach to house a restaurant and a model (showpiece) track for the same was delivered at the city’s railway station. It is unlikely that the restaurant would commence operations this year.

