Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 22

Despite a shortage of sports infrastructure and coaches, players hailing from this border district made their presence felt at the national and international level with hard work and dedication.

Four hockey players of Amritsar, including Shamsher Singh of Attari village, Harmanpreet Singh of Timmowal village, Gurjant Singh of Khaliara and Germanpreet Singh, dazzled in the Indian team that played at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Zorawar Singh clinched a gold medal in shooting at the Asian Games while three students of Guru Nanak Dev University — Ashi Chouksey, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sift Kaur — were among the winners who added significantly to India’s tally of 107 medals at the Asian Games. Pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sports from the university, they are now leading shooters of the country. Exceptional performance of the shooters has brought immense pride to the institution and the nation.

A local, Kanika Ahuja (21), was a part of the Indian women’s cricket team which clinched gold in the Asian Games 2023.

Local players made their way to top spots in the state-level games, “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”, organised by the state government this year. The administration with the active support of District Sports Office organised block-level games for district teams in different sports disciplines. The city successfully hosted state-level competitions in cycling and gatka under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

Meanwhile, a dearth of playgrounds is visible in the holy city which is bursting at its seams. Young players are discouraged from joining their favourite sport as neither properly trained coaches nor playgrounds are available. Like in the previous years, no new playground was added this year as well. The District Sports Office has 20 coaches, including nine regulars, to train youngsters. The strength of coaches is insufficient as they do not cater to all sports disciplines. There are several games like gymnastics, swimming, athletics and others which require coaches to reach out to budding players.

Organising of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” was a good move by the state government but good infrastructure, kits and other sports paraphernalia are required to nurture the talent of youngsters who toil unguided in playgrounds. Successive governments have failed to develop a nursery of players with the objective of catching them young.

The only prominent addition in sports infrastructure in the past two decades was the unveiling of an eight-acre multipurpose indoor and outdoor sports complex in the Ranjit Avenue area in 2010 which continues to be a non-starter and has been caught in political rigmarole.

