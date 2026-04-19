Loot attempt at highway project site in Mehta, worker injured in attack

An attempt to loot construction material at a highway project site in Mehta turned violent here on late Saturday night, leaving one worker seriously injured.

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The project is being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A large quantity of iron rods and other materials had been stored at the site for ongoing road construction work, with staff deployed to guard it.

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According to employees present at the site, a truck arrived at the site late night, followed by a car carrying five to six persons. Initially, the employees did not suspect anything, but soon the group allegedly started loading construction material onto the truck. The employees stated that the truck driver and the men in the car were acting together and had planned the robbery.

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When workers on duty objected and tried to stop them, the attackers allegedly assaulted them with sharp weapons. One worker, identified as Khaira Lal, suffered serious injuries to his leg and was rushed to hospital. Other workers managed to escape.

Project manager Sanjit Patro said the attackers first tried to scare away the workers and then began loading the material. However, the workers gathered again and resisted, forcing the attackers in the car to flee. The truck driver was caught at the spot by the workers, he said.

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The driver, identified as Navdeep Singh, was later handed over to the police. The police reached the site and started an investigation.

Patro alleged that similar incidents had taken place earlier and complaints had been made, but no strict action was taken. He called for stronger security at the site.

The police said a case has been registered and the driver is in custody. The police stated that raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused and strict action will be taken against all those involved.