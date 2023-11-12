Loot case: 2 robbers among 3 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

The city police have arrested three persons, including two robbers, who used to loot people travelling in auto-rickshaws. The police had seized the snatched camera, mobile phone, scooter and auto-rickshaw used in the crime.

Those arrested included Lovepreet Singh of Indira Colony, Majitha Road, Gurdev Singh of Fatehgarh Churian Road and Jasvir Singh of Majitha Road. They were produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further probe.

They were arrested for their involvement in a three-month-old case in which they had looted a photographer, Jagpreet Singh of New Gurnam Nagar located on Sultanwind Road. Jagpreet was returning home from work on Airport Road on his scooter (PB-02-CH-1901) when the accused looted him on August 5.

He had told the police that when he reached near the Dasehra ground in Ranjit Avenue, an auto-rickshaw driver and his unidentified accomplice came from the wrong side and rammed into his scooter. He said he fell on the road and the accused snatched his bag containing a camera and its charger. They also decamped with his mobile phone and the scooter from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said during investigation the police identified the suspects. They had sold the camera to Jasvir Singh who was also arrested in the case. Further probe was on, he said.