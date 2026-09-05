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Home / Amritsar / Lord Krishna’s birthday rings in with devotion & tradition

Lord Krishna’s birthday rings in with devotion & tradition

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Dahi Handi may be a popular element of Janmashtami celebrations across many parts of India, but it is not a major tradition in Amritsar. In the old city, especially around the historic katras and bazaars, Krishna worship has traditionally centred on small neighbourhood temples and family shrines. The typical Janmashtami celebrations in Amritsar culminate in the grand midnight Nandotsav at Durgiana Temple, where a sea of devotees waits patiently for the cradle ceremony of Bal Gopal (infant Lord Krishna), while children dressed as Radha Rani and Bal Krishna add to the festive atmosphere.

Amritsar has several historic temples managed by the Durgiana Temple Management Committee, where Janmashtami celebrations turn into a devotional spectacle. Among these is Raja Teja Temple, located in Chowrasti Atari. According to historical accounts, the temple is dedicated to Radha-Krishna and is a fine example of the Nagara style of architecture prevalent in North India. Though the temple’s grandeur has withered with time, it continues to host midnight Janmashtami celebrations. Another historic temple is the Radha Vallabh Mandir in the Lohgarh locality, built by a local trader, where idols of Radha and Lord Krishna were reportedly installed around 200 years ago. Besides these two historic temples, Durgiana Temple and ISKCON Amritsar also mark the festival with their usual gaiety.

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Punjab’s Krishna worship has historically drawn heavily from the traditions of Braj and Vrindavan — Radha-Krishna bhakti, rasik poetry, jhankis, jhulas, kirtan and the worship of Krishna as a child. Families decorate their homes, set up a small shrine for Bal Gopal (baby Krishna) and observe a fast until his birth at midnight. A common thread in the celebrations is the setting up of a floral baby cradle or jhoola, embellished with jewellery, rich fabrics and flowers.

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A month before the Janmashtami celebrations, the small tuck-in shops of tailors outside the Durgiana Temple plaza, along the lane leading towards the Bada Hanuman Mandir, get busy preparing these embellished garments.

“I have made more than 100 pairs of Radha-Krishna dresses every day for the past two weeks. Orders keep coming in. We charge according to how heavily embellished the dresses or poshaks are,” said Saroj Rani, who has been making these dresses for the past 13 years. Some of these poshaks carry a distinct Punjabi touch, with Phulkari motifs. The poshaks are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 800 around the festival.

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Then comes one of the favourite offerings made for Lord Krishna on the day — Makhan Mishri bhog. A humble yet significant offering of Janmashtami, freshly churned butter mixed with crystalline sugar, or misri, is an essential part of the celebrations. While most devotees prepare Makhan Mishri bhog at home, prominent sweet shops such as Novelty and Haldiram’s offer elegant variations served in handi. Some also prepare elaborate offerings such as the traditional Chhappan Bhog, comprising 56 different food items for the day. At Durgiana Temple, the celebrations include the 56-bhog ritual after the midnight cradle ceremony.

Temple tableaux depicting Krishna’s birth, Vasudeva carrying baby Krishna, Krishna’s childhood in Gokul, Govardhan and Radha-Krishna remain a major attraction for children. Devotional singing, chanting Krishna’s names, readings from Krishna’s life and, at times, dance and drama are also central to the celebrations. At midnight, temple bells and conch shells announce Krishna’s birth, after which Bal Gopal receives a special tilak ceremony.

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