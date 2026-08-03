Loud thud near MLA house turns out to be prank

A prank by a local youth barely yards away from the residence of Pathankot BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma had the cops and residents on tenterhooks before a police team managed to diffuse the situation.

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Around 12 noon, a loud blast emanated in a plot adjoining the legislator’s house, right in the heart of the city.

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SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon immediately formed a team comprising Jagdish Atrri, DSP (City) and Inspector Amanpreet Kaur, which scanned CCTV cameras installed in the area.

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The SSP, too, reached the spot.

On being questioned, Abhishek Kashyap, the owner of a nearby grocery store, told the police that he had found a stun-cracker in his shop and wanted to see how loud the noise of the cracker would be.

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A stun-cracker is a high-intensity firecracker designed as an aerial rocket that climbs to a specific altitude before producing an exceptionally loud noise accompanied by a bright flash. He took the cracker to an adjoining plot and burst it. He was unaware that he was performing this experiment in a high-security area.

On hearing the blast, the security guards of the MLA informed the police.

The legislator was not home at the time of the incident.

Abhishek initially denied bursting the firecracker, fearing the police would take him into custody. However, he wilted when the police put him under sustained interrogation. SSP Dhillon said Abhishek had no previous criminal record. “We are still investigating. However, we have not come across any evidence suggesting it was a criminal conspiracy.”