Love story goes wrong, girl ends life by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

A 22-year-old girl died by consuming a poisonous substance after her boyfriend refused to tie the knot with her.

The deceased has been identified as Jashanpreet Kaur, a resident of Ibban Khurd village. The police have booked Tejwinder Singh of Meerakot Kalan village in this regard. A case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC, but the suspect is yet to be arrested.

Paramjit Kaur, the mother of the victim, told the police that her younger daughter Jashanpreet Kaur went out of the house without informing anyone and around 3pm she was found lying unconscious in the fields of Nirmal Singh. Jashanpreet was rushed to a private hospital where she died.

The mother of the victim told the police that Jashanpreet had an affair with Tejwinder Singh and wanted to marry him, however, he refused to marry her. Upset over this and fearing social stigma, she ended her life.