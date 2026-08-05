Low-cost incendiary devices — new weapon of choice for terror modules

After hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), petrol bombs appear to be emerging as a new weapon

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of choice for carrying out low-cost targeted attacks in Punjab, with a series of recent incidents highlighting the changing

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tactics of terror and criminal networks.

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The latest indication came with the Amritsar police busting two alleged Pakistan-based ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and arresting nine persons, including four juveniles.

Three illegal pistols, nine live cartridges and

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four petrol bottle bombs were recovered from

the accused.

The arrests have also brought into focus the alleged attempts by foreign-based handlers to recruit young and inexperienced locals for executing attacks, conducting surveillance of security installations, procuring weapons and creating fear and disruption. The arrested accused were getting training online from ISI handlers for preparing and using petrol bombs.

Investigators believe incendiary devices such as petrol bombs offer handlers a relatively inexpensive and easily executable option for targeted attacks, as they can be assembled locally without the sophisticated logistics required for explosives or firearms. However, the police are still probing the exact links between the recent petrol bomb incidents and the broader terror networks.

The recent cases indicate a possible shift towards low-cost and low-skill attacks, in which local recruits are allegedly given relatively simple assignments for small sums of money.

The use of petrol bombs is particularly significant in this context. Such devices can cause fires, damage property and spread fear, making them useful for intimidation, extortion and targeted attacks.

On July 12, three petrol bombs were allegedly hurled at the residence of Vikram Singh in Pandori Waraich village, Amritsar district. He had allegedly received an extortion call from a foreign-based gangster demanding Rs 30 lakh. The Amritsar Rural Police arrested two alleged assailants on July 15 following a brief exchange of fire near Bhaini village.

The trend was also witnessed in Sangrur, where two miscreants allegedly hurled petrol bombs at a BJP office on the intervening night of July 26 and 27. Two youths were arrested in the case. The accused allegedly carried out the attack in return for money and even filmed the act. They reportedly received an advance payment of Rs 2,200 against a larger amount promised for the assignment.

The attack on the Chamiari police post in the Ajnala area on July 21 provided another indication of how foreign-based handlers are allegedly using the social media to reach potential recruits. Four persons were arrested in connection with the attack. The accused were allegedly paid Rs 15,000 to carry out the attack, with another

Rs 50,000 promised after its execution.

Another incident was reported on July 24 when an incendiary object was allegedly hurled at the residence of a BJP leader in the Chheharta area of Amritsar. The police maintained a guarded stance on the incident, while the purported Khalsa Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on the social media. The authenticity of the claim is being verified.

Security agencies have been closely monitoring attempts by Pakistan-based handlers and foreign-based criminal-terror networks to exploit local youth for reconnaissance, logistics and attacks.

The latest arrests have therefore once again brought the focus of security agencies on the evolving tactics of cross-border terror networks and their attempts to build a pool of local recruits for carrying out attacks in Punjab.