Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Amritsar, November 10

Crop diversification, large scale awareness campaigns, incentives and latest low-cost machinery are some ways through which problem of stubble-burning in the fields can be checked.

This was the outcome of a two-day deliberation during the national conference on “Air Quality and Human Health: Consequences and Remedies” held at Khalsa College.

Four technical sessions and a parallel session for Young Environmentalist Award were held.

Organised by the post-graduate department of botany, in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala, the conference was sponsored by the National Clean Air Programme, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi. Four technical sessions and a parallel session for Young Environmentalist Award were held.

Sharing facts and data on air quality deterioration, Dr MS Bhatti, from the Department of Environment Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), talked about recent data of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) from 1990 to 2019, as the death rate increased by 2.5 per cent (10 lakh deaths per year because of air pollution).

At an hour, when the quality of air in the state is being categorised as severe and toxic, the conference was inaugurated with an aim to motivate students and participants to think and work for the welfare of environment and society.

RMS Chinna, honorary secretary, KCGC, said it was not right to blame the farmers alone for the deteriorating air quality as there were other causes of pollution too.

Keynote speaker Padma Shree Sant Baba Sewa Singh, an environmentalist, emphasised on the importance of plants in maintaining air and soil quality and prevention of floods.

He also stressed on planting more trees to make this environment more suitable to live for the coming generations. He explained how his teams planted over seven lakh trees, established around 200 fruit gardens and over 250 Guru Nanak forests to make a difference to the environment.

Other panelists, including Prof (Dr) Adarsh Pal Vig, chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, discussed various activities done by the board to make farmers aware of problems caused by stubble-burning and crop diversification.

Umendra Dutt from the Kheti Virasat Mission, Kamaljeet Hayer, a natural farmer who manages Sohangarh Natural Farm, also addressed the participants about the importance of organic farming and how to practically implement principles of natural farming in real life. They also talked about maintaining the air quality by planting more trees and adopting crop rotation.

Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, from the Young Innovative Farmers’ Association, Gudaspur, explained the techniques of DSR and crop residue management to the farmers.

Dr JS Gill, PAU, Ludhiana, talked about a novel innovation “surface seeding” to prevent paddy residue burning.