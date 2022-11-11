 Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts : The Tribune India

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Crop diversification, large scale awareness campaigns, incentives and latest low-cost machinery are some ways through which problem of stubble-burning in the fields can be checked.

This was the outcome of a two-day deliberation during the national conference on “Air Quality and Human Health: Consequences and Remedies” held at Khalsa College.

National conference held at Khalsa College

A national conference on the “Air Quality and Human Health: Consequences and Remedies” was held at Khalsa College. Organised by the postgraduate department of botany, in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala, the conference was sponsored by the National Clean Air Programme, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi.

Organised by the post-graduate department of botany, in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala, the conference was sponsored by the National Clean Air Programme, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi. Four technical sessions and a parallel session for Young Environmentalist Award were held.

Sharing facts and data on air quality deterioration, Dr MS Bhatti, from the Department of Environment Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), talked about recent data of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) from 1990 to 2019, as the death rate increased by 2.5 per cent (10 lakh deaths per year because of air pollution).

At an hour, when the quality of air in the state is being categorised as severe and toxic, the conference was inaugurated with an aim to motivate students and participants to think and work for the welfare of environment and society.

RMS Chinna, honorary secretary, KCGC, said it was not right to blame the farmers alone for the deteriorating air quality as there were other causes of pollution too.

Keynote speaker Padma Shree Sant Baba Sewa Singh, an environmentalist, emphasised on the importance of plants in maintaining air and soil quality and prevention of floods.

He also stressed on planting more trees to make this environment more suitable to live for the coming generations. He explained how his teams planted over seven lakh trees, established around 200 fruit gardens and over 250 Guru Nanak forests to make a difference to the environment.

Other panelists, including Prof (Dr) Adarsh Pal Vig, chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, discussed various activities done by the board to make farmers aware of problems caused by stubble-burning and crop diversification.

Umendra Dutt from the Kheti Virasat Mission, Kamaljeet Hayer, a natural farmer who manages Sohangarh Natural Farm, also addressed the participants about the importance of organic farming and how to practically implement principles of natural farming in real life. They also talked about maintaining the air quality by planting more trees and adopting crop rotation.

Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, from the Young Innovative Farmers’ Association, Gudaspur, explained the techniques of DSR and crop residue management to the farmers.

Dr JS Gill, PAU, Ludhiana, talked about a novel innovation “surface seeding” to prevent paddy residue burning.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

NPS money belongs to individual contributors, can't go back to the states under law: Sitharaman

2
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for ‘providing drugs, phones to inmates’

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal

Clearing Delhi's landfill sites, ending corruption in MCD among AAP's 10 guarantees for municipal polls

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

4 rob property consultant of Rs 75,000

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match