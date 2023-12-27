Low prices of potatoes, peas cost farmers dear

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

An association of vegetable growers has called for Markfed to procure the produce of potato, peas and bean cultivators, as private buyers in the market are offering extremely low prices for the crops.

The vegetable growers rued that even though potatoes and peas can be stored for a long duration of time and are consumed throughout the year, they have no choice but to sell them off at poor prices. Potatoes are traded at Rs 4 and peas at Rs 12. Bhupinder Singh Tirathpura, president of the association, said, “The farmers incur an input cost of Rs 40,000 per acre on potatoes and Rs 35,000 on peas.” He seemed concerned that the farmers would not be able to recoup the cost of input if they sell off the crops at such low prices.

Lakhbir Singh Nizampura of the All India Kisan Sabha said, “The present situation has left the vegetable growers distressed. It is feared that many farmers would fall into a debt trap if the government fails to take timely action.” Nizampura stressed that Punjab should take a leaf out of the book of the Kerala Government and fix a minimum support price for vegetables so that farmers do not face exploitation at the hands of private commission agents. He demanded that a minimum price of Rs 10 per kilo be set for potatoes. — TNS

