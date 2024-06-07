LPG cylinder delivery man robbed of Rs 4K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

An LPG cylinder delivery man was robbed by two bike-borne armed persons at gunpoint in Jhander area here on Thursday. The police have registered a case.

Gurbax Singh, a resident of Rokhe village in Ajnala, told the police that he works as a delivery man with Vijay Gas Agency in Rajasansi. He said yesterday he along with Lovepreet Singh of Uthian village was going to Sainsra Kalan village to deliver cylinders on a goods carrier when unidentified persons intercepted them.

They took out a pistol and threatened to fire at them. They took out Rs 4,000 cash kept in the upper pocket of his shirt and fled towards the Kakkrawala village side. A case has been registered.

