LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Elementary schools and anganwadi centres are falling prey to cylinder thefts on a regular basis. The issue has been a major cause for concern for the district Education Department as cylinder and ration thefts are rampant in schools in rural border areas.

On an average, around 80 cases of cylinder thefts are reported in a year across several rural schools in Chogawan, Mehta, Baba Bakala, Attari and Rajasansi areas.

In a recent letter from the Director, Education Department, the department will hire watchmen for schools as a counter measure. Besides, the lack of security in government schools has been proving to be a boon for petty thieves. LPG cylinders, provided to schools under the mid-day meal scheme, are on the target list of burglars.

“Most cylinders have been stolen from elementary schools as they do not have any watchmen. Our school gas cylinder was also stolen a few months ago. In this case, either teachers have to arrange for cylinders from their own pocket or cook meals using wood or dung cakes,” shared a teacher of a government elementary school in Ajnala.

Schools serving mid-day meals and having computer labs are most vulnerable targets for thieves. The district Education Department had hired a few watchmen or security for several elementary and middle schools. “But they are hired on a contract basis. Some of them leave jobs without prior notice. In some cases, teachers have to pay them Rs 3,000 as salary from their own pockets. It’s just a stop-gap arrangement until the department appoints watchmen on a regular basis,” said another teacher from a school in Attari.