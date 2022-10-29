LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

A LPG gas cylinder delivery man was shot at and robbed by two unidentified bike-borne armed persons at Hardoputli village falling under the Jhander police station here on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under Section 394 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act against unknown persons in this regard.

Kishan Singh, a resident of Nave Nag Kalan village in the Majitha sub-division, told the police that he, along with his father Dalbir Singh, had been delivering gas cylinders to customers in Kot Kesra Singh and Hardoputli villages. After delivering cylinders, they were returning home in an auto-rickshaw. Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their auto and abruptly stopped their motorcycle ahead of the three-wheeler. However, they did not stop the auto and tried to speed away.

Kishan said the miscreants left their bike and hanged on the auto-rickshaw. They somehow managed to stop the three-wheeler, following which a scuffle ensued. During scuffle, the suspects snatched a sum of Rs 22,000, which was collected from the sale of cylinders, from them. When they tried to resist, one of the suspects took out a pistol and fired a shot, which hit on his thigh. Writhing in pain, he fell on the road. In the meantime, the suspects fled the spot on their bike. He was shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Swapan Sharma, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said they were scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed in the area to get any clue about the suspects. Further investigations were on in the case.

Bikers intercept three-wheeler

