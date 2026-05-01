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Home / Amritsar / LPG supply woes continue for villages near Attari border

LPG supply woes continue for villages near Attari border

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:40 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Many customers can be seen standing in long queues outside the agency for hours in the scorching heat, with some even accompanied by their children. File photo
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Hailing from border villages, LPG consumers of a refill agency based in Attari are facing significant inconvenience due to an irregular supply of cylinders.

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They allege that instead of extending a helping hand to border residents, who depend on essential gas cylinders for cooking, the agency has been causing unnecessary hardship.

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Located on the main GT Road, the agency affiliated with Bharat Gas has been troubling customers even before the onset of the West Asia conflict. Many customers can be seen standing in long queues outside the agency for hours in the scorching heat, with some even accompanied by their children.

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Raminderjit Singh, a resident of Khasa, said his family has not received a refill in the past two months, with the last delivery made in February. After booking a refill over the phone, he received a message stating that a cylinder had been delivered on March 11. However, no such delivery was made. He then travelled 10 km to the agency. After visiting the office three times, the staff advised him not to book cylinders online in future and instead make bookings at the office counter.

He again booked a refill online on April 26 and, four days later on April 30, received another message claiming successful delivery. He said that after checking with his family members, he confirmed that no refill had been delivered. This prompted him to revisit the agency, where he found long queues of customers, while deliveries remained unaddressed.

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One of the most concerning issues revolves around online bookings. Customers from several villages in Attari complain that delivery messages are sent despite no actual supply. “I have been facing this since February. There seems to be some scam behind it, perhaps the agency is selling cylinders in the black market. When you visit the agency to follow up, no one listens. Sometimes they insist it has already been delivered. Why is there no check on this practice?” asked Raminderjit Singh, a customer in his sixties from Khasa.

On April 28, he submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. However, just two days later, he again received a similar delivery message after making an online booking. “It proved that my complaint made no difference,” he said, adding that he was assigned complaint number 1480 by the DC’s office.

Paras Singh Sandhu, another resident of Khasa, said, “Whenever I go for a follow-up, I see many other frustrated customers waiting in long queues, often with children. Some spend the entire day and have to return repeatedly.”

An elderly customer, Surjit Singh said there is no proper seating arrangement outside the agency, forcing people to stand under the scorching sun. He added that it was his third day waiting for a cylinder, with no clear information being provided.

Despite repeated attempts, the contact numbers displayed by the agency remained unresponsive.

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