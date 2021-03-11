LSD: 13 more cows die in Fatahpur, farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 13

More than 20 cows reportedly died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the city during the last 24 hours. With new deaths, the toll raised to 45 in the city. According to information, 13 more cows died at Fatahpur Dairy Complex while around 10 cows died in various areas of city and its periphery. However, it is not confirmed that the cause of death was LSD or else as several animals die everyday naturally.

The health wing of the MC buried infected cows at the dumping ground on Jhabal Road. Though officials of the Animal Husbandry Department claimed that the disease was under control, but farmers and dairy owners did not see any sign of relief. Cows are getting infected rapidly in the region. The department officials claimed that they had intensified efforts to check the spread of the disease.

However, dairy owners and gaushala managements alleged that they were not getting any support from the government to save the cattle.

Sukhamrit, an office-bearer of the Kamdenu Gaudham Trust, who manages the gaushala at Naraingarh, said, “We have 300 cows in our gaushala. Around 25 cows are infected with LSD. We have isolated the infected cows and our doctors are taking care of them. We did not get any vaccination till date. We don’t get any government aid otherwise.”

The spread of the disease has led to panic among dairy farmers as several deaths reported so far and the Veterinary Department has failed to vaccinate all cattle owing to shortage.

Major Singh, a dairy farmer at Sultanwind said, “We are worried about the disease, however no symptom has been seen in our animals. But no one from the Animal Husbandry Department visited to vaccinate cows.”

Dr Navraj Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, stated that as per the government instructions the goat pox vaccine cannot be administered where a case of LSD reported. It is only for the health cattle to prevent them from disease.