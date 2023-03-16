Lucknow girl dies by suicide in city hotel, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

A Lucknow girl allegedly died by suicide after a youth made physical relations with her and later refused to marry. The victim identified as Rachel Mathew hanged herself in a hotel room here earlier this month, though a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s mother yesterday.

Following a probe, the police have booked the prime suspect, Guminder Singh of Jalandhar, and his parents on the charges of abetment to suicide. No arrest has been made so far in the case. As per the information, a love affair between two started in Dubai, where they were working.

Her mother Reena Mathew stated to police that her daughter went to Dubai for a job around three years ago. She said Rachel came in contact with Gurminder Singh there and both came close to each other and the suspect made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The suspect later returned to India.

She said on February 23, Rachel came to meet Gurminder but he and his family refused to tie the knot because she belonged to a different religion. Perturbed over this, the victim allegedly died by suicide. Next day her body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

The police said a probe was on and raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. A police official added that earlier, the victim’s family had refused to take any legal action and now her mother had lodged a complaint in this connection.