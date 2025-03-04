DT
Home / Amritsar / Lucky escape for 10 students as auto gets stuck at level crossing in Amritsar

Lucky escape for 10 students as auto gets stuck at level crossing in Amritsar

About 10 school students travelling in an auto had a lucky escape after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in got stuck in between the closed gates at a level crossing while a train passed the nearby railway track in Kot...
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:26 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
A video grab of the auto-rickshaw that got stuck at the Kot Khalsa level crossing in Amritsar on Monday.
About 10 school students travelling in an auto had a lucky escape after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in got stuck in between the closed gates at a level crossing while a train passed the nearby railway track in Kot Khalsa area here on Monday.

Going by a video of the incident which went viral on social media, it was clearly visible that the auto-rickshaw with 10 young children in school uniform and another empty e-rickshaw were standing on a railway line while the train passed the adjacent track.

A political party leader, Sarbjit Singh Sonu Jandiala, who happened to pass the stretch, recorded the video. He said the incident took place about 12.15 pm and the auto-rickshaw driver was entirely responsible for the lapse. He said despite seeing the gates being closed down at the level crossing, the auto driver barged the vehicle onto the railway track. Even the lineman at the crossing shouted at the auto driver to alert him of the oncoming train, but he did not listen to him, rather he entered into a verbal fight with him. Had the train passed the railway line the auto-rickshaw got stuck on, the consequences would have been disastrous, he added.

