Ludhiana-Amritsar passenger train extended to Chheharta for month

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

Northern Railway has temporarily extended the run of the Ludhiana-Amritsar passenger train to the Chheharta railway station.

At present, the service will continue for a month. Sources in the Railways state that it is likely to be made a permanent feature if the response of passengers is found good.

It was in March 2015 that the Railways had decided to upgrade small ones situated around the city to satellite railway stations. So, the Chheharta and Bhagtanwala railway stations were identified to be developed into two satellite ones.

It took over six years and an investment of nearly Rs 60 crore to raise infrastructure at the Chheharta railway station. Earlier, the railway station used to be a dry port for loading and unloading merchandise, heading to or coming from Pakistan.

The station is about 4 km from the Amritsar railway station and falls on the Amritsar-Attari railway line, which further connects with Lahore in Pakistan. An old administrative building on the platform was demolished and a new building has come up there. Two new washing lines, one stabling line and five running lines were laid, besides constructing new platforms.

Railway officials stated that in the near future more trains would be diverted to these stations to ease traffic at the main station. They hoped that it would redress the complaint of a majority of passengers that their trains were unnecessarily halted at unscheduled stoppages at nearby stations waiting for signal to enter the railway station.

Many passengers, especially daily ones, regret that a majority of the trains are stopped outside the city, waiting for signal to enter a platform at the railway station.