Ludhiana (W) bypoll: EVMs under 3-tier security cover

The sealed EVMs and VVPAT machines, used across 194 polling stations in Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll, were transported under multi-tier security cover to the designated strongroom at Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi.

Advertisement

They are now being guarded round-the-clock by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

After voting concluded on June 19, all EVMs were sealed in the presence of polling officials and transported under tight security protocols. Upon arrival at the strongroom, the machines were again inspected, tagged and logged into the Election Commission’s (EC) tracking system.

Advertisement

The strongroom is under 24x7 CCTV surveillance and an inner and outer security cordon has been established. The CAPF personnel had been deployed at all access points, while the police maintain the outer perimeter. The movement in and around the strongroom was being strictly regulated.

A post-poll scrutiny of Form-17 A and other documents for Ludhiana (West) bypoll was conducted by General Observer Rajeev Kumar, Returning Officer Rupinder Pal Singh and the representatives of the candidates at Khalsa College For Women.

Advertisement

The scrutiny was carried out to check the polling station where any significant event related to the EVM or otherwise was reported, whether voting took place in the absence of any polling agent, polling stations where the number of electors who cast their vote using documents other than EPIC and exceeding 25 per cent of the total votes cast in the polling station, where more than 10 per cent of electors have been identified as ASD turned up to vote, polling stations where polling percentage is plus 15 per cent or minus 15 per cent than the average polling percentage of the AC and others.

No discrepancy was found during scrutiny and the representatives of political parties including AAP, the BJP, the Congress and the SAD expressed complete satisfaction over the polling procedure.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “After the polling got over, representatives of all candidates were taken to the strongroom. They were satisfied with arrangements. The EVMs have been kept at the strongroom under the three-tier security system.”

The counting centre had been set up at Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi, said Jain, adding that barricading, surveillance cameras and access control were already underway. Only persons with valid ECI-issued passes would be allowed entry on the day of counting, said the DC.