Lured by marriage, girl abducted in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 17

The Goindwal Sahib police have booked one person identified as Akashdep Singh, alias Akash, a resident of Fatehbad on Monday for abducting a teenage girl from nearby Bharowal village a week ago.

The mother of the victim, in her complaint to Goindwal Sahib police, alleged that the suspect, who had been pursuing her teenage daughter, abducted her on the pretext of marrying her on October 10.

The statement of the girl’s mother was recorded by Assistant Sub-Inspector Kalwinder Kaur.

On the basis of her statetmemnt a case was registered under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect is yet to be arrested by the police. An investigation has been launched by the police to recover the girl from the suspect and initiate action against him.

#Tarn Taran