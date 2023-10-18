Lured by marriage, girl abducted in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, October 17
The Goindwal Sahib police have booked one person identified as Akashdep Singh, alias Akash, a resident of Fatehbad on Monday for abducting a teenage girl from nearby Bharowal village a week ago.
The mother of the victim, in her complaint to Goindwal Sahib police, alleged that the suspect, who had been pursuing her teenage daughter, abducted her on the pretext of marrying her on October 10.
The statement of the girl’s mother was recorded by Assistant Sub-Inspector Kalwinder Kaur.
On the basis of her statetmemnt a case was registered under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect is yet to be arrested by the police. An investigation has been launched by the police to recover the girl from the suspect and initiate action against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
However, Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan afte...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Man on moon by 2040: PM Modi sets space target
Urges ISRO to set up space station by 2035
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...