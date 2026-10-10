Mad Sandhu murder: Arrested from Gujarat, main shooter remanded in 7-day police custody

The alleged main shooter in the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was brought to Amritsar and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in seven-day police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, other suspects were also remanded in police custody until October 12.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh said Parminder Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar, was brought from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he had fled after committing the crime.

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The police have so far arrested six persons in the case. The other five are Amandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh and Baljinder Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran, and Balraj Singh and Vikas, both from Amritsar.

Virk said the role of foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon in the conspiracy was being investigated. Dhillon and Lucky Johal had claimed responsibility for the murder.

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The investigation had revealed that Rs 16,000 was transferred online to Amandeep’s account by persons allegedly linked to foreign-based criminals. Of this amount, Rs 11,000 was transferred by Amandeep to Parminder, while Rs 5,000 was allegedly transferred to Paramvir Singh.

QR code helps trace him

Amandeep was already under investigation when Parminder contacted him for money. The police asked Amandeep to send a QR code to Parminder on the pretext of making a payment. When Parminder scanned the code, his location was traced, and the Ahmedabad Crime Branch was alerted.