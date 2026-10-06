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Home / Amritsar / Mad Sandhu’s killing: Police scan CCTV grabs, tower dump

Mad Sandhu’s killing: Police scan CCTV grabs, tower dump

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Mad Sandhu
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Even though the city police claimed to have achieved vital clues in the sensation broad daylight killing of makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu (officially named Madhusudan), they are yet to achieve any significant breakthrough in the case.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the probe was underway and efforts on to nab the perpetrators.

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Mad Sandhu was shot dead on the Loharaka road by bike-borne armed assailants on Saturday. He had gone there to get his SUV washed. The police scanned CCTV camera grabs in the area to track the movement of assailants. It also recovered the footage of CCTV cameras from the car wash centre.

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His mobile phone details and other digital evidence are being examined to establish his movements before the attack and identify possible links with the assailants.

After his brutal death, foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Lucky Johal had separately claimed the responsibility of his murder, though the police officials maintained that veracity of their claims were yet to be verified.

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A murder case, along with charges under the Arms Act, was registered against unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at the Cantonment police station.

Sandhu had allegedly been under threat and the assailants had followed him before the attack. He had gone to Starbucks with his friends on Saturday evening. However, heavy security and barricading in view of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit allegedly prevented the attackers from striking there.

Sandhu worked as a makeup artist and ran a salon near the Lawrence Road. Investigators are examining his social media activity and the threats allegedly received by him. The police said some of Sandhu’s videos uploaded on social media had drawn criticism from the gangsters and certain Nihang groups, who allegedly threatened him to mendways

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