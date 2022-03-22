'Mafia fleecing patients under health insurance scheme: Doctor

Amritsar, March 21
A local ENT surgeon has alleged that a mafia was operating in private hospitals, which on the one hand charges fee from patients with Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana and on the other recovers the amount from the insurer without the knowledge of the insured.
Citing an example of a private hospital, Dr Prahlad Duggal alleged that the hospital received cash from patients and made entries in the cash register. He said the same amount was then charged from the insurance company as well.
He said in this way, poor patients who had valid insurance cover were fleeced besides a fraud with the state and Centre government’s flagship health insurance scheme was also committed. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...