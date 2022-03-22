'Mafia fleecing patients under health insurance scheme: Doctor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

A local ENT surgeon has alleged that a mafia was operating in private hospitals, which on the one hand charges fee from patients with Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana and on the other recovers the amount from the insurer without the knowledge of the insured.

Citing an example of a private hospital, Dr Prahlad Duggal alleged that the hospital received cash from patients and made entries in the cash register. He said the same amount was then charged from the insurance company as well.

He said in this way, poor patients who had valid insurance cover were fleeced besides a fraud with the state and Centre government’s flagship health insurance scheme was also committed. —