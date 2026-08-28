‘Maha hartal’ fails to dampen Raksha Bandhan festivities in Amritsar

Even as Punjab Government employees observed a ‘maha hartal’ today, markets remained open and packed with festive buzz on Raksha Bandhan. Women thronged markets to buy rakhis and gifts for their brothers, while families purchased sweets and new clothes for the occasion. Shopkeepers are hopeful of a good business as the festival brings increased customer activity.

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“The bandh had no direct impact on our business, though the shops opened a bit later than usual as we had anticipated large-scale closure of services. The market sales on Rakhi remained as usual,” said Som Prakash, a shop owner in Pultighar.

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Bassi celebrates festival with former teachers

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Senior Congress leader from Amritsar, Dinesh Bassi, spent an emotional Raksha Bandhan at Jagat Jyoti School today with his former teachers. An alumnus of the school, the former Improvement Trust Chairman said he had the privilege of receiving rakhi from the teachers, who had once taught him.

“I feel truly blessed that the teachers who taught me and showed me the right direction in life are blessing me today. Along with my parents, my teachers have played a very important role in shaping my life,” he said.

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Bassi said he passed Class 10 in 1992. Reminiscing about Harjinder ‘madam’, a senior teacher, he said she often scolded and disciplined him.