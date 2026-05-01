Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh’s enduring legacy

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Bhai Santokh Singh, known as Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh of the 19th century, was born in Noordi village on September 22, 1788 to Bhai Desa Singh and Mata Rajdei. His father, a learned man, wished his son to become a scholar. Santokh Singh studied Sanskrit, Hindi, Punjabi, poetry, Vedanta, and Gurbani extensively. He regarded Giani Sant Singh as his literary guru and displayed remarkable intelligence in his education.

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His birthplace has been preserved with respect by the villagers, who built the ‘Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Braham Giani Mahan Kavi Bhai Santokh Singh Ji’. Santokh Singh later became the court poet of Maharaja Uday Singh. Inspired by Maharaja Patiala and Maharaja Uday Singh of Kaithal, he began writing Sikh history. Influenced by the Nirmala tradition, he authored several works, including Gurpratap Suraj Granth, Naam Kosh, Guru Nanak Parkash, Punjabi Seeharfi, Garb Ganjani, Balmik Ramayana and Atam Puran. His magnum opus, Gurpratap Suraj Granth, took ten years to complete and is considered a jewel of knowledge, blending devotion, philosophy and poetry.

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This book encompasses all the qualities of poetry—nine rasas, metaphors, and verses. Naam Kosh is a translation of Amar Kosh in Braj language, containing over 2,000 verses divided into sections such as Akasa Varga, Patal Varga, and Bhoomi Varga. Guru Nanak Parkash, written in Manohar Shastri style, comprises 9,700 verses. Punjabi Seeharfi, Garb Ganjani and Balmik Ramayana are translations from Sanskrit into Braj, completed in about two years according to Bhai Veer Singh, with over 4,000 verses. Atam Puran, also translated from Sanskrit, describes the Brahmasutra, Upanishads, and Yoga Vashishta. His poetry on Guru Gobind Singh is noted for its fluency; he wrote that without Dasmesh Pita, Hindu culture would have been wiped out.

The Mahan Kavi Bhai Santokh Singh Gurdwara Yadgari Committee has celebrated his birthday annually since before the 1947 Partition, with devotional gatherings and youth tournaments in football and kabaddi. Surinder Kaur, former panchayat member, said the youth avoid drugs and serve with devotion during the annual mela held in September, coinciding with his birth anniversary. Daily kirtan from the Gurpratap Suraj Granth is performed at Takhat Sri Patna Sahib. The state government renamed the village ‘Quila Mahankavi Bhai Santokh Singh'.