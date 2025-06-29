Maharani Jindan, a message of courage steeped in history

It is widely known that Maharani Jindan or Maharani Jind Kaur had no trust or faith in the British and wanted to re-organise the Khalsa forces after the demise of Maharaja Ranjit Singh to revolt against the colonial rulers and re-establish the mighty Sikh empire. The youngest wife of last Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh and mother of Prince Duleep Singh, Rani Jindan, was sharp witted, politically aware and resilient, something that made the British fear her and separate the young Prince Duleep Singh from his politically influential mother.

Documenting the life and turbulence of Maharani Jindan, the most widely celebrated female royalty from Punjab in recent times, a special play “Forever Queen: Maharani Jindan” was staged at Art Gallery as part the ongoing Summer Art festival. Presenting key moments from the life of Queen Jind Kaur that shaped her political and cultural trajectory in Sikh empire, the play focused on the period after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Directed by Emmanuel Singh, it depicted how the British knew that only Maharani Jindan had the ability to rule after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, so they cleverly separated her and the child Maharaja Duleep Singh from the kingdom and exiled them.

Using dramatic techniques, folk poetry and storytelling to narrate historical facts in a creative light, the play was based on Shah Muhammad’s poem “Singhaan Tey Farangiyaan”, in which the author himself was made the narrator. The play was written by Dr Atma Singh Gill, with music, design and direction by Emmanuel Singh. It was enacted by Anamika Arts Association, Amritsar.

Chief guest Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, president, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, said about the play: “The play was not just a memory of history, but a message of courage and spiritual strength for our generation. Maharani Jind Kaur was a powerful figure and a courageous royal, just like Maharaja Ranjit Singh. To know her history means we are imparting the same values and knowledge to our younger generations.”