Maharashtra woman robbed of jewellery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

A woman tourist from Maharashtra was among two persons robbed by unidentified miscreants in separate instances here on Thursday.

Atul Jaiswal, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra, told the police that he along with his wife had come to Amritsar for paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He said yesterday they were passing near Hotel 51 in the walled city when two unidentified persons came on a scooter and snatched the gold mangalsutra and fled away. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified snatchers.

Similarly, several persons looted Rohit Sisodia, an Army man, when he was going to his unit after hiring an e-rickshaw. He said after having tea at the Amritsar railway station around 10.45pm, he hired an e-rickshaw for his unit. He said besides the driver there was another youth in the rickshaw. He said after some disance, he picked up two more persons. He said on reaching Rigo Bridge, he stopped at a secluded place and demanded his phone. He said as he refused, all the accused caught hold of him and hit him with a rod. They snatched his two mobiles and some cash and fled away on their e-rickshaw.

The Gate Hakima police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified persons.

Loses mangalsutra to miscreants

