Mahatama Gandhi remembered

Amritsar: Commemorating martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the district administration on Sunday observed Balidan Divas and paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Jallianwala Bagh here on Sunday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruhee Dugg said it was due to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters that the country got freedom from the British. She said Gandhi’s mantra of non-violence becomes even more important in today’s world, as it was plagued by a number of problems such as drugs and terrorism among others things. She said the present generation must follow the path shown by the legendary freedom fighter, so that the world could be a better place to live in. Among others who paid homage included former minister and senior BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla, District Revenue Officer Ravinderpal Singh and Superintendent Sukhwinder Singh. TNS

Tributes paid to bapu in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: On Martyrdom Day, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, were paid rich tributes here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh and other officials and the employees of different departments at the local District Administration Complex (DAC) paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. A two-minute silence was also observed. The DC said it was due to the sacrifices of our brave heroes that we got freedom, adding that no one can pay for their sacrifice. OC

Bhullar to fight from Khemkaran

Tarn Taran: Finally, the Congress declared Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, the sitting MLA as the party candidate from the Khemkaran constituency of Tarn Taran district. The candidature was being eagerly awaited and the party declared his name in the final list of party candidates for Punjab Vidhan Sabha election, released on Sunday. The Tarn Taran district has four seats and three other candidates — all sitting MLA’s — are Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri (Tarn Taran), Harminder Singh Gill (Patti) and Ramanjit Singh Sikki (Khadoor Sahib). In the 2017 election, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar had defeated SAD candidate Prof Virsa Singh Valtoha with a huge margin of 17,055 votes and Sukhpal Singh was the top candidate, who got maximum 64,666 votes in the state. Like the 2017 election, this time Gurchet Singh Bhullar, former minister and senior Congress leader, too, wanted to get a party ticket due to which the candidature was declared quite late. OC