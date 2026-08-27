DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Main accused in e-rickshaw driver’s murder held

Main accused in e-rickshaw driver’s murder held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:58 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The Hakima Gate police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the murder of an e-rickshaw driver.

Advertisement

The police said the deceased, Sandeep Singh, alias Bhadkkila, was allegedly beaten to death with sharp weapons following a clash in the Dhapai area of Amritsar on late Monday evening.

Advertisement

Complainant Mandeep Singh, a resident of Bharariwal village, said after receiving a phone call around 8.45 pm, he immediately rushed to Dhapai, where he saw the accused — Noni, Amit, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, and three others — attacking Sandeep with sharp weapons. “The moment I raised the alarm, the attackers fled the spot,” Mandeep added.

Advertisement

The police said Noni and Amit were Dhapai residsents, while, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, resided in Satnam Nagar, Bharariwal.

They added that the attack was the fallout of an old dispute between Sandeep and Noni. Efforts were on to track down the remaining accused, officials said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts