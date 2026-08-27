Main accused in e-rickshaw driver’s murder held

The Hakima Gate police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the murder of an e-rickshaw driver.

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The police said the deceased, Sandeep Singh, alias Bhadkkila, was allegedly beaten to death with sharp weapons following a clash in the Dhapai area of Amritsar on late Monday evening.

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Complainant Mandeep Singh, a resident of Bharariwal village, said after receiving a phone call around 8.45 pm, he immediately rushed to Dhapai, where he saw the accused — Noni, Amit, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, and three others — attacking Sandeep with sharp weapons. “The moment I raised the alarm, the attackers fled the spot,” Mandeep added.

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The police said Noni and Amit were Dhapai residsents, while, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, resided in Satnam Nagar, Bharariwal.

They added that the attack was the fallout of an old dispute between Sandeep and Noni. Efforts were on to track down the remaining accused, officials said.