Majestic march & folk hues

The 73rd Republic Day ceremony was held in city sans the usual fervour. Though the stands were empty, the patriotic spirit still reverberated during the celebrations. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensmen Vishal Kumar and Sunil Kumar captured the marching contingents and colourful showcase by the folk artistes at Guru Nanak Stadium and Wagah Border

Chill no deterrant to them Contingents brave a frigid and foggy morning as they prepare to take part in the Republic Day parade with full vigour.

A frigid morning failed to dampen the spirits of men and women in khaki as they gathered at Guru Nanak Stadium to participate in the Republic Day ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa presided over the ceremony as the chief guest. Addressing after the flag hoisting ceremony at the stadium, Randhawa said country’s jawans, including army, para-military force and police personnel, bravely face each enemy from inside and outside the country, while our country’s farmers fill the food stocks.

A spectator’s delight BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony a daily drill performed at the Attari-Wagah Border (Indo-Pak Border) in Amritsar.
Women power to the fore Women contingent of the Punjab Police march past as dignitaries watch during the Republic Day celebrations at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Amritsar.
Best foot forward Women cops during the R-Day march.
A salute to democrarcy Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa takes the salute while presiding over the Republic Day ceremony in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Artistes perform folk dance and other activities during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Different units of the Punjab Police performed drills to mark the day while men and women cops also conducted the march past ceremony. Deputy CM honoured Parade Commander Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, who led the Republic Day parade. Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira, along with MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, and Commissioner Police Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill were also present during the ceremony. Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 and keeping in mind the restrictions, this year, no spectator was allowed to attend the parade. The traditional cultural programmes that are performed by folk artists and students were also missing, keeping the overall mood of the ceremony sombre.

‘Sweet’ gesture BSF Additional Director General NS Jamwal (left) offers sweets to soldiers.
ALL smiles A contingent of women in a jubilant mood as they click a selfie before their drills.
Guru Nanak Stadium wears a deserted look due to subdued celebrations.
A band presents a performance.
Police personnel help each other get ready before the formal inauguration of the Republic Day parade at the stadium in Amritsar.

At Wagha-Attari Border, BSF and the Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and patriotic performances were held to celebrate the day. Contrary to the sombre celebrations at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, the celebrations at Wagah Attari border were colourful and spirited. Students from army schools and various folk artiste groups performed dances such as bihu, garba, lavani and bhangra. Sweets were distributed and the Beating the Retreat ceremony was held with fervour. Only selected audience, including the army officials, their families and senior dignitaries were allowed to attend the ceremony

