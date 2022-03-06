Majha College for Women holds cultural programme in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A cultural programme was organised in the local Majha College for Women on Saturday at the farewell function of Class XII students. The programme put deep impression on the minds of all present as it delivered its complete message for successful life. Dr Hardeep Kaur, College Principal, was the chief guest in the programme. The programme was started with recitation of shabad from holy gurbani and sought blessings of the Almighty for the bright performance of their seniors in the exams. The performance in singing of songs, giddha, bhangra, group dance all were full of affection. In the different competitions Sneha Bodh was declared Miss Farewell, Prabhjot kaur Best Dress Up, Manpreet Kaur best performer, Tania Miss confident and Avneet Kaur Miss Charming. Dr Hardeep Kaur in her message on the occasion appreciated the Class XII student for maintaining discipline in the college. OC

Seminar on sustainability science

Amritsar: Dr Jatinder Kaur, Head, department of botanical sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the key speaker at a seminar on sustainability science held at DAV College. The seminar was part of the series of activities the college is hosting to mark National Science Week. The topic of the seminar was -Sustainable progress with scientific vision: Need of the hour. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said sustainable development is the need of the hour as climate change has led to changing crop patterns that may lead to food deficiency in the world. Dr Jatinder Kaur, in her address said the last decade has witnessed the emergence of an array of increasingly vibrant movements to harness science and technology (S&T) in the quest for a transition toward sustainability. “The multiple movements to harness science and technology for sustainability focus on the dynamic interactions between nature and society, with equal attention to how social change shapes the environment and how environmental change shapes society,” she said.

