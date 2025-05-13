Majitha hooch tragedy: Ethanol procured online, diluted for sale, SSP reveals

In the aftermath of the tragic hooch incident in Majitha, SSP Maninder Singh revealed that the primary accused, Prabhjit Singh, was a notorious bootlegger. The investigation revealed that Singh had supplied 50 liters of ethanol, which was then diluted with water to make 120 liters of the dangerous concoction for sale.

Authorities also arrested Kulbir Singh (alias Jaggu), Sahab Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur in connection with the case.

The SSP further disclosed that Saheb Singh had been procuring the ethanol online, which was then distributed through buses and courier services. Several firms selling ethanol online have already been identified, and police teams have been dispatched to track down and apprehend those responsible.

Among the victims of the tragedy, Major Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Sikander Singh, Panna Singh, Romi, Raman, and Balbir Singh have been confirmed dead.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shakshi Sawhney, along with the Civil Surgeon, visited the affected areas. She confirmed that the villages of Bhangali Kalan, Marrari Kalan, Patalpuri, and Threawal were severely impacted.

Medical teams have been sent to the locations, with those in critical condition being admitted to hospitals. Efforts are underway to visit homes in the villages to identify victims who may be showing symptoms of poisoning due to the consumption of the spurious liquor, the DC said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majitha accused the government of shielding the prime accused and claimed that officials from the excise department were complicit in the racket. He demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each victim, criticising the government's failure to crack down on bootleggers and illicit liquor smugglers.