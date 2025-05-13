Majitha hooch tragedy reminds of 2020 horror when 121 died in 3 Punjab border districts

The death of 14 persons at Majitha in Punjab’s Amritsar has brought back the memories of the July 2020 hooch tragedy when 121 persons from three border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur had lost their lives in a similar incident.

As many as 92 persons were killed in Tarn Taran while 15 and 14 had died in Amritsar and Batala (Gurdaspur), respectively.

Following the tragedy, the then Chief Minister had announced a high-level probe into the incident. Apart from a businessman of Ludhiana, the police have arrested over 50 persons in the case. Besides, six police personnel and officials from the Excise Department were placed under suspension following the tragedy.

Investigations had revealed that the Ludhiana-based trader had supplied three drums of methanol, which were further smuggled to the three districts and sold to the victims after manufacturing illicit liquor by diluting it.