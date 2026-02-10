Majitha lad Prabhjot dons Naval cap

Prabhjot Singh (20), a student of DAV College, Amritsar, and a cadet of the Naval Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), has been selected to serve in the Navy under the Agniveer Scheme. Singh has cleared the rigorous selection process of the Agniveer Scheme, and will soon be joining the Indian Naval Station (INS), Chilka, in Odisha for his basic training.

INS-Chilka is the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Navy, where Agniveers undergo comprehensive training to transform into disciplined and skilled personnel.

Inspired by his father, Naib Subedar Jaspal Singh, Prabhjot, a native of Majitha village, said he was happy to have fulfilled his lifelong dream of serving the nation.

“I had been preparing for the written exam for entry into armed forces for three years. I have always wanted to serve the country. My younger brother, who is 18, is also preparing for his interview and physical test, as he has cleared the written exam,” he said.

A student of the BVoc (designing and IT) course, Singh said many youngsters in his village now did not show an inclination towards serving in the armed forces.

“Earlier, most people, especially in villages of Punjab, used to aspire to don the olive green. But now, most youngsters either want to go abroad, or spend their time making content on social media. Most of them are not physically fit,” he said. In Singh’s case, he says, NCC had a huge part to play in ensuring his physical and mental fitness.

“I feel that serving in the NCC must be a mandatory process for most youngsters as it prepares you for leadership, community engagement, team work and mental fitness.” He aspires to become a team member of MARCOS, a special Maritime commando unit that carries out high covert and anti-terror counter operations.

Congratulating Singh, DAV College Principal Amardeep Gupta said: “This remarkable achievement highlights not only Singh’s personal dedication and hard work, but also the robust training framework and encouragement provided by our NCC unit. The NCC plays a pivotal role in instilling leadership, discipline, and patriotism among the youth, preparing cadets to serve the nation.”

NCC Officer Gaurav Sharma, who has trained Singh for several years, said: “We are extraordinarily proud of Prabhjot Singh. His Agniveer selection is a testament to his unwavering spirit, and the effective grooming provided by our NCC unit. He embodies the ethos of excellence and service. We are confident he will excel in his training, and serve the nation with distinction.”

The NCC 2 PB Naval Unit Commanding Officer also extended congratulations, saying: “Cadet Prabhjot Singh has consistently shown exceptional promise and commitment. His selection is a proud moment for the entire NCC fraternity here. We wish him the very best as he embarks on this noble journey to serve in the Navy.”