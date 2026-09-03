Majithia backs Samra as SAD candidate in Ajnala constituency

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) senior leader and former Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday ended speculation over the party’s candidate from Ajnala, backing Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member and constituency in-charge Jodh Singh Samra.

Addressing a meeting at Sainsara Kalan village in the Ajnala constituency, Majithia categorically said Samra would contest the upcoming Assembly election from Ajnala on the SAD (Badal) ticket. He said there was no ambiguity over the party’s choice and made it clear that he would stand by Samra.

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“If I contest from Majitha, Jodh Singh Samra will be the SAD (Badal) candidate from Ajnala,” Majithia said.

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Majithia also took a dig at leaders who had left the SAD during difficult times, saying such people would not stand by the party now. His remarks came amid heightened political activity in Ajnala over the SAD ticket.

Former MP and Cabinet Minister Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, who is currently associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), had recently claimed that he would contest from Ajnala on an SAD or BJP ticket.

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Majithia’s statement is being viewed as a direct response to the claim and an attempt to settle the issue of the SAD (Badal) candidature in the constituency.

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Majithia alleged that the outfit was a “wing of the BJP”. He claimed that Rattan Singh Ajnala’s son Bonny Ajnala was already with the BJP and was preparing to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Majithia further alleged that Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala himself was moving towards the BJP.