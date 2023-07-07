Majithia defamation case: Next hearing to be held on August 2

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appeared before a local court in connection with a defamation case filed against him by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Though Sanjay Singh was present, Majithia failed to appear. Majithia had filed a defamation case against AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Ashish Khetan and Sanjay Singh in May 2016, in the run-up to the state assembly elections in 2017.

The AAP leaders had publicly accused the SAD leader of patronising drug trade in the state after which he had accused them of defaming him. Kejriwal and Khetan had earlier apologised to Majithia in March 2018.

However, as Sanjay Singh had not issued an apology, he is still facing defamation charges in court. Advocate Parminder Singh Sethi, an AAP leader and legal counsel in the case, said that the court has fixed August 2 as the next date of hearing.