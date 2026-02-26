Majithia demands suspension of Batala Market Committee chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded immediate suspension of Aam Aadmi Party’s Batala Market Committee Chairman Manik Mehta for using Punjab Police personnel to film his pre-wedding shoot.

Asserting that police personnel who had participated in the filming of the pre-wedding shoot should also be suspended, Majithia asked officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav to explain why police personnel were allowed to participate in such antics.

The Akali leader said it was shocking that police personnel were being used as “extras” in film shoots of AAP leaders at a time when anti-national elements were gunning down police personnel on the international border with Pakistan. “This is being done at a time when securing the safety of its own force as well as fellow citizens is most important. It seems pre-wedding shoots of leaders are more important than maintaining law and order in the state for the AAP government,” he added.

Majithia also pointed to the tardy investigation into the killing of two police personnel, including an ASI, saying the Punjab Police were yet to ascertain as to who carried out the murder as well as the reason for doing so. “This has demoralised Punjabis who are now convinced that no one is safe in Punjab,” Majithia added.