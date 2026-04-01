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Home / Amritsar / Majithia for CBI probe in Randhawa case, slams delays in arrests

Majithia for CBI probe in Randhawa case, slams delays in arrests

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:05 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia once again visited the residence of the late Punjab Warehousing Corporation District Manager (DM) Gagandeep Singh Randhawa to extend support to the bereaved family.

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He criticised the government over the delay in the arrest of prime accused Laljit Bhullar’s father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh. He also alleged that the main accused was being provided VIP facilities inside jail, calling it a serious lapse in the system.

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During his visit, Majithia met Randhawa’s wife, children and mother and assured them of his party’s continued support in their fight for justice. The family reiterated their demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging a lack of progress in the investigation.

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The SAD leader questioned the functioning of the Punjab Police, alleging political interference in the probe. He stated that under the current circumstances, the family has little faith in the state investigation and stressed the need for an independent and transparent inquiry.

Majithia further assured that he and his party stand firmly with the family and will continue to raise the issue until justice is delivered. The visit has added political momentum to the case, which is already witnessing growing public and diaspora attention.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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