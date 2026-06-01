Majithia house raid: Badal slams AAP for 'vendetta politics'

The alleged police raid to nab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with an FIR registered at Majitha police station for forcibly storming into a police station and allegedly freeing a detainee has angered SAD leaders.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for vendetta politics against Bikram Singh Majithia.

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Badal said that this was all a ‘planned operation’ by the Punjab government and an outcome of frustration following civic polls in the state.

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Damanbir Singh Sobtim — Majithia’s lawyer — said that he has received media reports of police raids in Amritsar this morning and is collecting further details.

Sources in the police confirmed that teams had reached Majithia’s residence to nab him and other accused persons named in the FIR.

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However, the police party returned without making any arrest as Majithia was reportedly not present at his residence.

According to police sources, an FIR has been registered against Majithia and several others over allegations that a group led by him stormed Majitha police station on Sunday and forcibly secured the release of Jobanjit Singh, who had been detained by the police earlier in the day.

Jobanjit Singh is stated to be associated with the Kirti Kisan Union and had reportedly served as a polling agent of the SAD during the recently held municipal elections.

The controversy began after Jobanjit Singh was allegedly brought to the police station on Sunday morning. Following his detention, members of the Kirti Kisan Union staged a protest outside the police station. Later, Bikram Majithia along with his supporters also reached the police station and allegedly confronted police officials.

Majithia had denied the allegations of forcibly freeing a detainee from lock-up custody. He had stated that the entire episode was also shared on social media. He claimed that Jobanjit Singh was not in the lock-up and was instead rescued from the room of the Station House Officer (SHO).