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Home / Amritsar / Majithia slams AAP over ‘Gaddar’ graffiti on Punjab MPs’ residences

Majithia slams AAP over ‘Gaddar’ graffiti on Punjab MPs’ residences

Incident followed recent shift of seven MPs, including six from Punjab, from Aam Aadmi Party to Bharatiya Janata Party

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:50 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia has strongly condemned the defacement of residences belonging to Punjab MPs with “Gaddar” graffiti. The incident followed the recent shift of seven MPs, including six from Punjab, from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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On Saturday, AAP workers protested outside the homes of cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh and Lovely Professional University owner Ashok Mittal, painting “Gaddar” on their gates. The residence of industrialist Rajinder Gupta was also vandalised.

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Majithia described Gupta as a “well-respected industrialist” who had contributed significantly to Punjab’s economy and created jobs for thousands, calling the act “cheap, unacceptable, and divisive”. Harbhajan Singh made not only Punjab, but also the country proud, he said.

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In a video message on his social media handle on Sunday, Majithia launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of mishandling Punjab’s security and betraying public trust. He argued that promises of employment and industrial growth remain unfulfilled, with the state treasury depleting and residents remained disillusioned.

He further alleged that the AAP had embraced the “VIP culture” it once opposed, pointing to Kejriwal’s use of extensive security and helicopter facilities funded by Punjab’s resources. “Those who speak against the party are branded traitors, while its leaders enjoy privileges at the expense of the people,” he said.

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Majithia also warned Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav against withdrawing security cover for leaders such as Harbhajan Singh following political developments. Referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, he questioned whether adequate protection was being provided to individuals facing threats. “If someone supports Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, they are given protection, but if they part ways from them, it is withdrawn. What kind of policy is this?” he asked.

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