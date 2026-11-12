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Home / Amritsar / Major crackdown on illegal de-addiction centre in Amritsar; minors among 75 patients shifted

Major crackdown on illegal de-addiction centre in Amritsar; minors among 75 patients shifted

Officials say the facility could not produce the mandatory documents or a valid registration certificate required to operate a de-addiction centre

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:21 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The action followed a surprise inspection conducted on the directions of Civil Surgeon Dr. Bharti Dhawan. Representational image
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In a major crackdown on unauthorised drug rehabilitation facilities, the Amritsar Health Department has shifted 70–75 male patients, including minors, from an allegedly unregistered de-addiction centre operating at Bhai Mani Singh Ji Gurmat Vidyala near Tangra Adda on GT Road.

The action followed a surprise inspection conducted on the directions of Civil Surgeon Dr. Bharti Dhawan. During the inspection, officials found that the facility could not produce the mandatory documents or a valid registration certificate required to operate a de-addiction centre.

The presence of both underage and adult patients at the premises added to the seriousness of the matter, raising concerns about regulatory compliance and the safeguards governing their treatment.

Acting promptly, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr. Sarabjit Singh said that the Health Department facilitated the transfer of all 70–75 patients to the government-run Swami Vivekananda Drug De-addiction Centre in Amritsar to ensure medical supervision, continuity of care and appropriate treatment.

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The inspection team included Psychiatrist Dr. Parampreet Kaur and Drug Inspectors Sukhdeep Singh, Babline Kaur, and Deepak Rai. Dr. Sarabjit Singh said that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tarsikka police station was also informed and called to the spot for further action under the law.

The department reiterated that operating a de-addiction centre without the requisite registration and statutory approvals would invite strict action. It stressed that vulnerable patients must not be exposed to unregulated treatment facilities.

While this is not the first such instance in Amritsar, the scale of the operation and the number of patients shifted have raised serious concerns about illegal de-addiction establishments. As many as 70–75 patients were shifted in a single operation, with both minors and adults reportedly residing at the facility. Previously, another illegal de-addiction centre was raided in the Chheharta area, where 26 patients were rescued.

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Drug Inspector Sukhdeep Singh said that the operation sends a clear message: drug rehabilitation facilities cannot operate outside the law, and the safety, dignity and proper medical care of patients must remain paramount.

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