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Home / Amritsar / Delay in SpiceJet Amritsar-Dubai flight sparks outcry, 300 passengers stranded

Delay in SpiceJet Amritsar-Dubai flight sparks outcry, 300 passengers stranded

The situation aggravates tempers, with travellers raising slogans against the airline

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:41 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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An hours-long delay of a SpiceJet flight from Amritsar to Dubai triggered anger and protests at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Sunday, with nearly 300 passengers left stranded for  hours and many questioning the airline’s handling of the situation.

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The flight was scheduled to depart at 8.40 am, but passengers said there was no departure at the scheduled time. The departure was later rescheduled to 11 am, only for passengers to be informed at the airline counter that the flight was likely to leave around 2.30 am the next day, forcing them to face an overnight wait.

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Frustrated passengers gathered at the SpiceJet counter, demanding clear information and proper arrangements during the prolonged delay. Several alleged that they were repeatedly given revised departure timings without a satisfactory explanation.

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The ordeal was particularly difficult for families travelling with children. One woman passenger said she asked airline staff where she could feed her infant after being made to wait for hours.

“My baby is on breastfeed. I have to feed my child. Tell me where I should sit and feed the baby,” she said.

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Several passengers, including women and children, were seen waiting in the open and sitting in the sun at the airport. The situation aggravated tempers, with travellers raising slogans against the airline.

According to passengers, nearly 300 travellers were affected.

Passengers questioned why adequate arrangements had not been made for those forced to wait for so long, particularly families with infants, children and elderly travellers. They also demanded greater transparency and timely communication regarding flight disruptions.

Among them was Anchal Sood, who had travelled from Ludhiana with her six-year-old daughter to board the flight. She said they had reached Amritsar by taxi after being informed that the flight would depart around 8 am. The departure was subsequently pushed to 11 am before passengers received a message stating that the flight would now leave around 2 am the following day.

The airport duty officer said the SpiceJet flight from Dubai had arrived nearly five hours late, leading to the disruption. The issue was resolved and operations normalised around 2.15 pm.

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