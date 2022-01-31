Major fire breaks out at hotel in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar, January 30
A major fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Ranjit Avenue early Sunday morning. The Fire Department team of the Municipal Corporation and Sewa Society Beria Gate reached the spot and evacuated the hotel occupants immediately. No loss of human life was reported.
The goods stored in the storeroom and basement caught fire due to short-circuit. The smoke entered the upper floors as well. Our teams worked hard for an hour and doused the flames. Lovpreet Singh, Divisional Assistant Fire Officer
Lovpreet Singh, Divisional Assistant Fire Officer (DAFO), said: “The goods in the storeroom and basement caught fire due to short-circuit. The smoke entered the upper floors. Our teams worked hard for one hour and doused the flames.”
Five fire tenders were stationed on the spot to douse the flames. The firemen controlled the fire in the basement, where furniture and other goods was gutted.
