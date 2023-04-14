Major reforms needed in govt schools of border belts, says Education Minister

Amritsar, April 13
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was left disappointed on his visit to government schools in border belt in Amritsar as he shared how students failed to read, write in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Bains, who was in Amritsar on two-day tour of schools in border areas, especially near Indo-Pak border villages, shared that there was a need for major reforms and large-scale improvement, in terms of academic and other infrastructure in these schools.
Earlier in the day, the minister visited schools in Awan (Ramdas), Attari and in Ajnala constituency and interacted with students and staff. While questioning students regarding their studies in government school Awan (Ramdas), he found that students struggled to read, write in Punjabi, Hindi and English. He also found some of the teachers absent and on leave. Bains had also visited schools in border belt of Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur on April 12.
“My interaction with students and teachers to know about the ground realties of these schools, especially the ones near Indo-Pak border, makes me say that major reforms are required, and they are needed with immediate effect,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...