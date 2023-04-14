Major reforms needed in govt schools of border belts, says Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was left disappointed on his visit to government schools in border belt in Amritsar as he shared how students failed to read, write in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Bains, who was in Amritsar on two-day tour of schools in border areas, especially near Indo-Pak border villages, shared that there was a need for major reforms and large-scale improvement, in terms of academic and other infrastructure in these schools.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited schools in Awan (Ramdas), Attari and in Ajnala constituency and interacted with students and staff. While questioning students regarding their studies in government school Awan (Ramdas), he found that students struggled to read, write in Punjabi, Hindi and English. He also found some of the teachers absent and on leave. Bains had also visited schools in border belt of Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur on April 12.

“My interaction with students and teachers to know about the ground realties of these schools, especially the ones near Indo-Pak border, makes me say that major reforms are required, and they are needed with immediate effect,” he said.