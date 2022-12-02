MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

Amritsar, December 1
Celebrations were in the air on the GNDU campus as the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy reached the campus after a gap of two years. The trophy was warmly received by players, coaches, principals of affiliated colleges, sports department of the university and other officials in the presence of Vice Chancellor, Jaspal Singh Sandhu. SS Behl, Dean Academics, Hardip Singh, OSD to Vice Chancellor, Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, Anish Dua, Dean Student’s Welfare, Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge Sports Department, university, were present on the occasion.
The students and faculty received the trophy amid the beats of dhol. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann also congratulated the Vice Chancellor and university fraternity on the winning of MAKA Trophy for the record 24th time. Punjab Cabinet Ministers Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer, Harbhajan Singh ETO, members of syndicate and senate of university and other eminent personalities also extended their congratulations.
The trophy was kept in a flower-clad jeep and some players, who won medals in various sports events were riding on the jeep. The procession started from the main gate and finished at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium. A special function was organised in the auditorium to mark the victory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...