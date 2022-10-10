Make optimal use of water: KKU to farmers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 9

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) organised a district-level meeting at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Sunday to strengthen the union’s organisational set-up and issues related to the farmer community.

In the meeting, a 16-member district ad hoc committee was formed to run the organisational activities of the union. Nachhattar Singh Pannu was nominated as convener and Sukhchain Singh Sarhali Khurd as co-convener of the District Ad hoc Committee.

Farmers from different parts of the district participated in the meeting which was addressed by Satnam Singh Jhender, district president, KKU, Amritsar; Jatinder Singh Chheena, Hardeep Kaur Kotla, state convener of the KKU women wing.

The speakers were concerned over fast depleting groundwater table and urged the farmers to make the optimal use of water in the district.

The KKU leaders demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price(MSP) for crops such as global prices.

They demanded to resolve the problems of farmers having their land between the barbed wire fence and the zero line at the India-Pakistan border.